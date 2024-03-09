Jackson-Davis (ankle) will play in Saturday's game versus the Spurs, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Jackson-Davis tweaked his ankle at the end of Thursday's game versus the Bulls and was carrying a questionable tag, but he has the green light to reprise his role as the backup center with no word of any restrictions.
