Coulibaly amassed 14 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal across 23 minutes during Saturday's 134-125 loss to the Raptors.

Coulibaly continues to play limited minutes, much like the entire Washington starting five. In fact, all five players who began the game logged fewer than 25 minutes, a theme that, while at least predictable, makes it hard for fantasy managers to trust anyone on the Wizards roster. Unless you are desperate for steals, Coulibaly is best viewed as a streaming option in standard leagues.