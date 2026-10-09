Coulibaly finished with two points (1-7 FG, 0-3 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 111-109 preseason win over New York.

Coulibaly endured a difficult shooting performance, connecting on just one field-goal attempt while committing two turnovers. The young wing will look to establish a more consistent offensive rhythm during Washington's remaining preseason contests, though his defensive versatility should continue to help him compete for substantial regular-season minutes.