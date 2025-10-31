Coulibaly (thumb) ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks and one steal across 24 minutes in Thursday's 127-108 loss to the Thunder.

After missing Washington's first four games while completing his recovery from right thumb surgery, Coulibaly was cleared to make his 2025-26 debut Thursday and immediately took back a spot in the starting five, with Bub Carrington moving to the bench as a result. Though he improved his averages across the board during his sophomore season in 2024-25 while taking on a larger role for Washington, Coulibaly didn't take much of a step forward with his efficiency, converting at a 42.1 percent clip from the field and 28.1 percent rate from downtown. At least for his debut game, Coulibaly fared well from inside the arc, and he delivered the production in the defensive categories that has driven most of his fantasy value in the prior two seasons. Some inconsistency should be expected with Coulibaly's offensive output moving forward, but the excellent all-around line he posted Thursday at least makes him worthy of a speculative pickup in most leagues where he's still available.