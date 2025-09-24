Wizards general manager Will Dawkins said Wednesday that Coulibaly (thumb) will be re-evaluated in a few weeks, Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network reports.

Dawkins said that based on Coulibaly's timetable, he's likely to miss all of training camp and return around the first or second week of the season. Coulibaly underwent surgery Sept. 12 to repair a ligament tear in his right thumb, but prospective fantasy managers will be relieved to hear that he's not facing an extended absence.