Carrington had seven points (3-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal in 19 minutes during Wednesday's 135-112 loss to Houston.

Carrington logged the fewest amount of minutes all season Wednesday, and was not able to do much with his time on the court. While it is likely his minutes were cut short due to the blowout nature of the game, Carrington needs to improve his efficiency if he wants to remain in the rotation, as he is averaging just 6.5 points on 32.5 percent from the field.