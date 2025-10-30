Wizards' Bub Carrington: Rookie team option exercised
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Wizards have exercised their rookie option on Carrington for the 2026-27 season, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.
Carrington has made an impact ever since being drafted by Washington in the summer of 2024, averaging 9.8 points, 4.4 assists and 4.2 rebounds his rookie season. Despite the Wizards selecting Tre Johnson in 2025, the team opting to keep him for at least one more season displays their level of trust in the second-year, and want him to be a part of their future.
