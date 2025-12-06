Wizards' Bub Carrington: Starting against Hawks
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carrington is in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Hawks.
The Wizards are very shorthanded, so Carrington will draw the start alongside CJ McCollum. In five previous starts this season, Carrington put up averages of 7.6 points, 5.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds.
