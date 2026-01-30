default-cbs-image
Carrington will start against the Lakers on Friday, Daniel Starkand of LakersNation.com reports.

The second-year point guard will get the starting nod due to Tre Johnson (ankle) being unavailable. As a starter this season (17 games), Carrington has averaged 13.5 points, 5.6 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 34.9 minutes per contest.

