Gafford (ankle) is available for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Gafford, Deni Avdija (ankle) and Corey Kispert (ankle) were all questionable for Monday's contest but will ultimately suit up. Gafford is off to a slow start this season, averaging 6.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in 23.0 minutes per game. The center faces a tough matchup against Joel Embiid.