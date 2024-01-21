Gafford (concussion) is cleared to play Sunday against Denver.
Gafford missed two contests due to a concussion, but he was removed from the injury report Sunday. He'll return to a Washington frontcourt featuring the offensively rejuvenating Marvin Bagley, potentially setting up a timeshare moving forward.
More News
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Unavailable Saturday•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Iffy against Spurs•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Out Thursday with concussion•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Exits early Monday with head injury•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Supplies six swats•
-
Wizards' Daniel Gafford: Reaches double figures in scoring•