Gafford totaled 14 points (7-12 FG), 13 rebounds, four blocks and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 114-106 loss to Cleveland.

The fifth-year center won his individual battle with Jarrett Allen on the night, even if the Wizards lost the war. The double-double was Gafford's fourth in the last six games and ninth of the season, leaving him one short of the career-high 10 he recorded in 2022-23. Over that six-game stretch, he's averaging 12.8 points, 11.3 boards, 2.2 blocks, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 66.0 percent from the floor.