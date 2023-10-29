Gafford chipped in 10 points (3-4 FG, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds and two blocks in 28 minutes during Saturday's 113-106 win over Memphis.

Gafford had to leave the game and headed to the locker room in the second quarter with an apparent ankle injury, but he recovered to start the second half and delivered a strong display overall. This was his first double-double of the campaign, and he should see plenty of opportunities to make an impact in a rebuilding Wizards team, though he's not going to be anything more than the team's third-best offensive option behind Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole.