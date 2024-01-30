Gafford had 16 points (6-8 FG, 4-8 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 28 minutes during Monday's 118-113 win over the Spurs.

Gafford missed just two shots from the field and delivered his second consecutive double-double -- the first time he accomplished that feat in back-to-back appearances in 2023-24. The big man has also scored in double digits in five straight outings, and he's making his presence felt, both in real life and fantasy, despite holding a secondary role in the Wizards' offensive scheme.