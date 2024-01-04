Gafford ended with 12 points (6-8 FG, 0-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 140-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Gafford led all Wizards starters in rebounds while finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total in limited time on the court due to the blowout nature of Wednesday's contest. Gafford has tallied at least 10 points and five rebounds in 18 games this season, including in four of his last five outings.