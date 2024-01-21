Gafford is in the starting lineup Sunday against Denver.
Gafford's slots back in with the starters following a two-game absence due to a concussion. The 25-year-old is averaging 9.0 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.4 blocks in 30.0 minutes across his last five appearances.
