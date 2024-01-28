Gafford closed with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-2 FT), 13 rebounds, one assist and three steals over 28 minutes during Saturday's 118-104 victory over Detroit.

Some speculated that Gafford's usage would suffer with Marvin Bagley's addition to the roster, but the Arkansas product still has a firm hold on the starting job. Saturday marked Gafford's first double-double since returning from a two-game absence. With only six double-doubles this season, it's a milestone we shouldn't expect often from Gafford, whose fantasy impact is limited by the team's overall struggles.