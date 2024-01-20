Gafford (concussion) will not play Saturday against San Antonio.
Gafford will miss his second consecutive game due to concussion protocol, allowing new acquisition Marvin Bagley to continue in a primary role. Washington closes a back-to-back set Sunday against Denver, giving Gafford a short turnaround to be cleared.
