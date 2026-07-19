Wizards' Felix Okpara: Sniffs double-double in SL win

Okpara posted 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds, two assists and one block across 27 minutes in Saturday's 91-83 Summer League win over the Hawks.

Okpara sat out Wednesday's loss to the Clippers but returned to action for the Wizards' Summer League finale. The rookie big man scored in double figures for the first time in Summer League play, finishing as Washington's fourth-leading scorer. He also led the squad in rebounds. Okpara is signed to a two-way contract and will likely see most of his playing time with the G League's Capital City Go-Go in 2026-27.