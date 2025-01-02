Champagnie produced 15 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal in 21 minutes during Wednesday's 125-107 win over the Bulls.

Champagnie remains a member of the first unit, and he made the most of his minutes Wednesday by delivering an excellent performance -- he missed just two of his eight shots across a 21-minute cameo and contributed on the defensive end. Champagnie has scored in double digits in just two of his last six outings, however, and with Kyle Kuzma playing off the bench now that he recovered from a rib injury, it wouldn't be surprising if the former Pittsburgh star moves back to a bench role sooner rather than later.