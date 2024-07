Funk scored 29 points (8-18 FG, 8-16 3Pt, 5-6 FT) with five assists and four rebounds during 34 minutes of Saturday's 91-79 win over Milwaukee in Summer League.

The sharpshooter was precisely that Saturday, connecting on 50 percent of his 16 three-point attempts. The 26-year-old spent the 2023-24 campaign with the Wizards' G League affiliate, where he averaged 9.4 points per game on 42/38/80 shooting splits.