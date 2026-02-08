site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: wizards-tre-johnson-sitting-out-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Wizards' Tre Johnson: Sitting out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson (ankle) is out for Sunday's game against Miami.
Johnson will be sidelined for a sixth straight game and there's been no indication that he's close to a return. His next chance to play comes Wednesday against Cleveland.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Kirien Sprecher
• 5 min read