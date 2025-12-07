Vukcevic finished with 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists in 27 minutes during Saturday's 131-116 loss to Atlanta.

Vukcevic tallied a season-high 18 points, continuing what has been a solid week of basketball. In four appearances during that span, he has averaged 15.0 points and 3.8 rebounds in 20.0 minutes per game. Despite coming off the bench behind Marvin Bagley, Vukcevic has arguably been the better of the two players, making him a short-term fantasy consideration, keeping in mind that when Alex Sarr (adductor) returns, both will likely lose all their value.