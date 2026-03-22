Wizards' Tristan Vukcevic: Starting sans Sarr
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Vukcevic will start Sunday's game against the Knicks.
With Alex Sarr (toe) sidelined, Vukcevic will get the starting nod Sunday. As a starter this season (eight games), the big man has averaged 11.4 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.9 combined steals-plus-blocks and 1.5 assists in 19.9 minutes per tilt.
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