Greenlaw (Achilles) was listed as a limited participant on Monday's practice estimation, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

Greenlaw was limited in practice all week as he enters the final stages of his recovery from a torn Achilles injury that he suffered in Super Bowl LVIII against Kansas City. The 49ers didn't practice Monday, but even if Greenlaw were to participate in practice Tuesday and Wednesday, it wouldn't guarantee that he would be activated off the reserve/PUP list ahead of Thursday night's game against the Rams.