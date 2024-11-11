Guerendo had one carry for zero yards in Sunday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay.

With star tailback Christian McCaffrey (Achilles) returning to action and backup Jordan Mason (shoulder) healthy, Guerendo was relegated to third on San Francisco's depth chart. The rookie logged just three snaps on offense (five percent) while taking his only touch for no gain. Guerendo produced a pair of strong fantasy performances in the weeks covering for his injured teammates, but managers can safely move on from the Louisville product in such a reduced role.