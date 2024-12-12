Carter (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, Courtney Cronin of ESPN.com reports.

It effectively ends Carter's 2024 season, as he'll be required to miss the team's final four contests after he was injured in Chicago's Week 14 loss to the 49ers. Carter finishes the year with nine catches for 72 yards on 14 targets. His main contributions came on special teams, where Carter returned 15 kickoffs for 479 yards and 17 punts for 158 yards. Carter also lost one fumble. Josh Blackwell took over punt-return duties following Carter's injury.