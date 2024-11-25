Allen recorded nine receptions on 15 targets for 86 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 30-27 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Allen earned a season-best 15 targets, his third-double digit target total of the campaign. Though he wasn't particularly efficient, he managed to top 45 receiving yards for the first time as a Bear, highlighted by a 40-yard catch and run midway through the first quarter. Allen also tallied his third touchdown of the season with 22 seconds remaining in the game to help set up a remarkable comeback that ultimately fell just short. While it was a positive performance, Allen's track record in Chicago suggests he may not replicate it any time soon.