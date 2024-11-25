Odunze gathered in five of 10 targets for 39 yards and no touchdowns during Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Vikings.

Odunze recorded double-digit targets for the second game in a row (and third time on the campaign), but he wasn't very efficient with his looks from QB Caleb Williams, unlike fellow WRs DJ Moore (7-106-1 on seven targets) and Keenan Allen (9-86-1 on 15 targets) and TE Cole Kmet (7-64-o on 10 targets). The lacking efficiency is a season-long trend, as Odunze's catch rate (55.7 percent) and YPT (7.4) indicate. His next chance to produce arrives Thursday at Detroit.