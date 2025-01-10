Jackson finished the 2024 regular season with 15 tackles (six solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one forced fumble across 13 games.

Jackson was the Bengals' third-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, but he started the regular season on injured reserve due to a right knee sprain that he suffered during training camp. He made his NFL regular-season debut in Week 5 against the Ravens but didn't register his first tackle until Week 8 against the Eagles, and his lone sack came against Dorian Thompson-Robinson and the Browns in Week 16. Jackson didn't play more than 30 defensive snaps in a game this season, but he and fellow rookie Kris Jenkins could be the Bengals' starting defensive tackles in 2025 if B.J. Hill opts to sign with another team during the offseason.