Lutz made all five of his field-goal attempts while also converting on both of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 29-19 win over the Raiders.

Lutz had his best game of the 2024 campaign Sunday, accounting for 17 of the Broncos' 29 points against the Raiders. The veteran kicker saw ample opportunities due to Denver's offense stalling in scoring range multiple times throughout the contest. With his impressive performance in Week 12, Lutz has now connected on 89 percent of his field goals this season, ranking him among the league's most accurate kickers. The 30-year-old will look to keep his perfect streak going in Week 13 when the Broncos host the Browns.