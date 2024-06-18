Wilson failed to impress at spring practices, according to Nick Kosmider of The Athletic.

Kosmider suggests Wilson seemed to have more trouble than rookie Bo Nix with the adjustment to coach Sean Payton's offense. While Wilson still has time to make an impression during training camp and the preseason, it sounds like he's currently positioned to be the No. 3 QB or even released. The Broncos acquired him in April for a late-round pick swap, trading down from No. 203 to 256 while taking on only half of Wilson's $5.5 million salary from the Jets.