Harrison has impressed throughout OTAs and mandatory minicamp and quickly solidified himself as the top option in Arizona's wide receiver room, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports.

Harrison was fully expected to ascend as the No. 1 target for quarterback Kyler Murray upon being chosen No. 4 overall in April's draft, so it's no surprise that his offseason transition to the NFL has been "pretty seamless," per coach Jonathan Gannon, who also said the rookie has been "everything I expected." By all reports, Harrison has had no issues picking up Arizona's playbook, with positional mate Michael Wilson calling him "very perspicacious," saying "I truly think sky's the limit for [Harrison]." Tight end Trey McBride may represent more real competition for targets than fellow wideouts Wilson or Greg Dortch, but it's easy to envision a scenario where the Cardinals' passing offense is heavily filtered through its top two targets. The biggest question for Harrison will be whether he can live up to his hype immediately, as his ADP has already risen to the early second round of most 2024 fantasy drafts.