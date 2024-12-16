Harrison had two receptions on six targets for 32 yards in Sunday's 30-17 win over the Patriots.
It was an inefficient day at the office for Harrison, who recorded just 32 receiving yards on a 33 percent catch rate. A one-sided game script in favor of Arizona also hurt the wideout's fantasy potential Sunday, as this contest was never close despite the 13-point difference once the game clock hit zero. Harrison owns a 47-687-7 receiving line through 14 starts as a rookie, with his next chance to play coming in a road tilt against Carolina next Sunday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Held to four catches in Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Finds end zone in Sunday's loss•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Musters three catches in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Returns to end zone Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Just two catches in Week 9•
-
Cardinals' Marvin Harrison: Wakes up from slumber in Week 8•