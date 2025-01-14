Johnson signed a reserve/future contract with the Chargers on Monday.

Johnson signed with the Chargers in late April as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia. He was signed to the Bolts' practice squad after failing to make the 53-man roster at the end of training camp, and he made his NFL regular-season debut in Week 8 against the Saints, during which he played four snaps (one offense, three special teams) but did not show up in the box score otherwise. The 24-year-old wide receiver will have an opportunity to develop his skillset under the Chargers' coaching staff during the offseason and will look to earn a spot on the 53-man roster for the 2025 campaign.