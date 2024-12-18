Herbert (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Thursday's game against the Broncos.
The Chargers held a walk-through practice Wednesday but estimate that Herbert would've been a full participant in a more strenuous session. He was listed with ankle and thigh injuries last week, before completing 21 of 33 passes for 195 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in a 40-17 loss to Tampa Bay. Another loss Thursday night would make the Chargers highly unlikely to be anything besides the No. 7 seed for the AFC Playoffs, while a win would keep them in the running to be fifth/sixth.
