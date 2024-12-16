The Chiefs waived Edwards-Helaire on Monday, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Edwards-Helaire has yet to play in a game this season. After starting the season on the reserve/NFI list, Edwards-Helaire has been a healthy inactive each of the last nine contests. The No. 32 overall pick of the 2020 Draft, Edwards-Helaire appeared in 48 games for the Chiefs, amassing a 441-1,845-12 rushing line, adding 89-765-7 on 122 targets in the pass game. Still just 25 years old, Edwards-Helaire will have a chance to catch on elsewhere for the remainder of the 2024 season.