Franklin recorded 173 total tackles (93 solo), including 3.5 sacks, six passes defended, with two interceptions, and five forced fumbles over 17 games in 2024.

Franklin continues to demonstrate why he's one of the NFL's top inside linebackers, having recorded a league-leading 519 total tackles while missing just one game across the last three seasons. He led the NFL in tackles for the first time of his career in 2024, tallying nine more stops than Budda Baker, who ranked second. Franklin is under contract through the 2027 season, so he's likely to remain in Indianapolis next season. Despite the Colts' defensive struggles (ninth-most points allowed in 2024), Franklin has remained one of the NFL's most impactful linebackers and is projected to maintain that status in 2025.