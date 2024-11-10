Daniels completed 17 of 34 passes for 202 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 28-27 loss to the Steelers. He added three rushes for five yards.

Daniels struggled significantly for much of the game by averaging a season-low 5.9 yards per attempt. In addition to not finding the end zone, Daniels' fantasy performance was limited by his lack of rushing production as he was held below 20 rushing yards on the ground for the first time this season. Nevertheless, there were a few positives to take away from the performance, as Daniel had a few explosive moments, highlighted by long completions of 54, 28 and 23 yards -- two of which went to Terry McLaurin -- and did not turn the ball over. He'll look to bounce back from the worst performance of his stellar rookie season in a pivotal Week 11 divisional showdown with the Eagles.