Zaccheaus caught three of four targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over the Saints.

Zaccheaus played just under 50 percent of Washington's 78 offensive snaps Sunday while operating as the Commanders' No. 3 wide receiver behind Terry McLaurin and Dyami Brown. The veteran wideout caught three passes for the second-straight week, but he was unable to turn those touches into significant fantasy production. Zaccheaus should continue to be ignored for fantasy fantasy purposes as the season approaches its conclusion. The Commanders host the Eagles in Week 16.