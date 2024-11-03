Lamb is dealing with an AC joint injury in his right shoulder following Sunday's 27-21 loss to the Falcons, and he's scheduled to get an MRI on the injury, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism that Lamb will be able to play through the injury, as Lamb returned against Atlanta after initially hurting his shoulder. Lamb finished the game with eight catches for 47 yards on 12 targets while adding two rushing attempts for 15 yards and catching a two-point conversion. The results of Lamb's MRI will determine whether he's in danger of sitting out against the Eagles in Week 10. Dallas' quarterback situation is also uncertain, as Dak Prescott (hamstring) is scheduled to get an MRI on his injury.