Lamb (back) corralled eight of 12 targets for 93 receiving yards while adding 13 rushing yards off of one attempt in Monday's blowout loss to the Texans.

The Cowboys were overwhelmed in an interstate battle on Monday Night Football, but Lamb -- who was questionable with a back injury coming into this contest -- put his pads on and carried the offense to a competitive first half. The prototypical WR1 looked the part when he gained 106 total yards on nine touches with little help surrounding him on the roster. This is a textbook example of why you stick with your star players until forced to do otherwise. With double-digit targets over his last five games, Lamb should continue to be peppered with passes as the Cowboys prepare to face a pair of division opponents. First up is a road tilt against the Commanders next Sunday before returning to Dallas to face the Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 13.