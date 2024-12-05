Ferguson (concussion) participated in Wednesday's bonus walkthrough session, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Dallas plays on Monday Night Football in Week 14, so the team didn't have an official practice Wednesday. Nonetheless, it was a positive sign for Ferguson's likelihood of returning to action against the Bengals on Monday that he was able to take part in what Moore deemed a "mock game." Ferguson has missed each of the Cowboys' past two contests after suffering a concussion in Week 11 against Houston, and though it's not clear whether he's been cleared through the NFL's five-step concussion protocol, he'll have had extra time to recover between Weeks 13 and 14 given the upcoming Monday night matchup and the fact that Dallas' previous game was last Thursday.