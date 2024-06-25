Brooks looked good during spring practices and may get a chance to compete for the No. 3 receiver role in Dallas, ESPN.com's Todd Archer reports.

Jalen Tolbert is the favorite for the role, having essentially split it with Michael Gallup (now on the Raiders) last season. Brooks, meanwhile, played 77 snaps on offense and 82 on special teams in seven games as a rookie seventh-round pick, with four of his six catches coming in a 49-17 win over the Giants in Week 10. He was often a healthy scratch last season but now has an opportunity to move up to third or fourth on the depth chart behind entrenched starters CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks.