Gallup is healthy heading into Week 1 and could be ready to put together his best season since 2020, Saad Yousef and Jon Machota of The Athletic report.
The 27-year-old wideout has seen his numbers decline the last two years in the aftermath of a torn ACL, but a healthy Gallup should provide Dak Prescott with a reliable option behind CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks. Gallup filled a similar role in 2020, with Amari Cooper instead of Cooks as the receiver ahead of him on the depth chart, and turned 105 targets into a 59-843-5 line. Similar production in 2023 seems plausible if he, and Prescott, can stay on the field.
