The Cowboys signed Fant to the active roster Wednesday.

Fant has been elevated from the practice squad to the active roster three times this season, so Dallas needed to sign the 25-year-old tight end in order for him to continue playing in Dallas. Fant will serve as the Cowboys' No. 3 tight end behind Luke Schoonmaker and Brevyn Spann-Ford for Thursday's game against the Giants due to Jake Ferguson being ruled out with a concussion. Fant played 25 snaps on special teams during the Cowboys' 34-26 win over the Commanders this past Sunday.