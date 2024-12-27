Ingold (ankle) practiced in full Friday and does not have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's clash against Cleveland.

Ingold appeared on Miami's injury report with an ankle issue Wednesday and was listed as a limited participant in the first two practices of the week. However, he was able to upgrade to a full session Friday and is good to go for Sunday. Ingold's main role in the Dolphins' offense is as a blocker, though he also has 10 carries for 17 yards and a touchdown along with nine catches for 75 yards over 13 contests this season.