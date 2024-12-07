Goedert (knee) was placed on injured reserve Saturday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Goedert is eligible to return Week 18, but based on Rapoport's report, it's entirely possible the 29-year-old will not return until the team's first playoff game. Grant Calcaterra filled in admirably for Goedert during the veteran's Week 7-9 absence tallying nine receptions on nine targets for 93 yards. Calcaterra is expected to get the first crack at filling the void this go around, but the Eagles did sign another veteran, C.J. Uzomah, to the active roster earlier this week, and the latter could be another body that will factor in as a situational pass catcher.