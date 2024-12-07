Orhorhoro (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

Orhorhoro was placed on the Falcons' injured reserve Nov. 1 due to an ankle injury, which has caused him to be sidelined for the last four games. His 21-day window to return from IR opened Wednesday, and while he was able to log a full practice Friday, he hasn't progressed enough in his recovery to play Sunday. Orhorhoro's next opportunity to play will be Week 15 against the Raiders on Monday, Dec. 16.