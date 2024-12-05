Orhorhoro (ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Orhorhoro was placed on injured reserve Nov. 1 due to a knee injury he suffered during the Falcons' Week 8 win over the Buccaneers. He was designated to return from IR on Wednesday, and the rookie second-round pick has opened the week with consecutive limited practices. Orhorhoro will have to string together full practices before returning from IR, making it unlikely that he'll suit up against the Vikings on Sunday.